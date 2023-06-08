Jun 08, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Mike Yee - Jefferies - Analyst
All right. Thank you for joining us on the next session here at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. I'm Mike Yee, Managing Director and senior biotechnology analyst. And I have the pleasure of having the President and CEO of Prothena up here with us, Gene Kinney. Thanks for joining us, Gene.
Gene Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & Director
Thanks for having us, Mike.
Mike Yee - Jefferies - Analyst
Absolutely. You have done a fantastic job building out a whole portfolio of products, specifically a pipeline of products, particularly around neurodegenerative diseases, protein misfolding, and we'll get to even vaccination as well for neurodegeneration.
Gene Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & Director
Yup.
Questions and Answers:Mike Yee - Jefferies - Analyst
And so there's a lot to talk about. I would love to just start off first by asking about your