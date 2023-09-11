Sep 11, 2023 / 06:15PM GMT
Matthew Kelsey Harrison - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
Perfect. I think we'll get started with the next session. I'm Matthew Harrison, I guess, deemed recovering research analysts at this point. I work in investment banking at Morgan Stanley. Very pleased to have Prothena with us here. Just quickly before we get started, I need to read a disclosure statement. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/research disclosures. So really pleased to have Gene and Wagner here. Maybe I'll just turn it over to them to introduce themselves and then we can jump into Q&A.
Gene G. Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & Director
Thank you very much. And first, thank you for having us. It's really nice to be here. Appreciate the opportunity to speak. I'm Gene Kinney. I'm the CEO of Prothena.
Wagner M. Zago - Prothena Corporation plc - Chief Scientific Officer
And I'm Wagner Zago, the CSO of Prothena, also glad to be here.
Prothena Corporation PLC at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
