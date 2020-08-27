Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the PureTech Health 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Allison Mead Talbot, Head of Communications. Thank you, Allison. You may begin.
Allison Mead Talbot - PureTech Health plc - Head of Communications
Thank you for joining us today for PureTech's 2020 half year results webcast. We hope you've had a chance to review our press release and report, which were issued earlier this morning. This press release, along with a few slides that you may find helpful while you listen to this call, may be accessed on the Investor Relations portion of our website at puretechhealth.com.
PureTech is led by a proven and seasoned management team of business leaders dedicated to discovering and developing important new medicines, delivering them to market and maximizing shareholder value. Today, I am pleased to be joined virtually by the senior team, including Daphne Zohar, our Founder and Chief Executive
Half Year 2020 PureTech Health PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...