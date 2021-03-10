Mar 10, 2021 / 03:20PM GMT

Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Good morning, and welcome to Day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, senior biotech analyst here at Barclays. And I am pleased to welcome to the next the next slide here to PureTech Health.



Presenting for the company will be CFO, George Farmer. He's got a very interesting story here to tell you a unique business model as well as some of their own proprietary products. And with that, I'll pass it off to George. Thank you.



George Farmer - PureTech Health plc - CFO



Great. Thanks very much, Carter. Very pleased to be here at the Barclays Healthcare conference to tell the PureTech story. We have a very unique story to tell here about PureTech, which involves a highly promising therapeutic development pipeline that I'll be discussing today. We also have a number of anticipated milestones and catalysts that are expected in the back half of this year, all of which are related to our goal of developing novel medicines for serious diseases with