Apr 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the PureTech Health 2020 Annual Report and Year-end Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Allison Mead Talbot, Head of Communications. Thank you, Allison. You may begin.
Allison Mead Talbot - PureTech Health plc - Head of Communications & IR
Thank you for joining us today for PureTech's 2020 annual results webcast. We hope you've had a chance to review our press release, which was issued earlier this morning. Our annual report was made available this morning and also filed with our Form 20-F earlier today. This information is available on the Investors portion of our website at puretechhealth.com.
PureTech is led by a proven and seasoned management team with significant experience in discovering and developing important new medicines, delivering them to market and maximizing shareholder value. Today, I'm pleased to be joined by the senior team, including Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive
Full Year 2020 PureTech Health PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...