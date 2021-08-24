Half Year 2021 PureTech Health PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you for joining us today for PureTech 2021 Half Year Results Webcast. The press release and report we issued earlier this morning, along with slides, can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at puretechhealth.com. Our half year report has also been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC website. PureTech is a biotechnology company based in Boston, and we are dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious conditions with significant medical needs.



Today, I'm pleased to be joined by the senior team, including Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Bharatt Chowrira, President and Chief of Business and Strategy; George