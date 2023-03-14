Mar 14, 2023 / 08:05PM GMT

Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, and welcome to Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Day 1. My name is Carter Gould, Senior Biopharma Analyst here at Barclays. It's my pleasure to welcome PureTech to the stage.



Joining us is Bharatt Chowrira, President, CBO, CFO and COO; as well as Eric Elenko, Chief Innovation Officer. Bharatt is going to open up the time here with a brief presentation before we jump into Q&A. Bharatt.



Bharatt M. Chowrira - PureTech Health plc - President, Secretary, Chief Business Finance & Operating Officer and Executive Director



Thanks, Carter, and thanks to the Barclays team for inviting us to present here. For those of you who are not familiar with PureTech, we are based in Boston. We're a biopharmaceutical company. We're fairly unique type of a biopharmaceutical company, and we'll go into a little bit more details as to why we think that way.



We are coming off of a very eventful, successful 2022, where we completed 5 clinical trials. And this year