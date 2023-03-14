Mar 14, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Matt Biegler - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Hey, everyone. Thanks for joining the OpCo Healthcare Conference. My name's Matt Biegler. If you don't know me, I'm a covering analyst.



Very pleased to introduce one of our next covered companies, which is Portage. They are working on a diverse set of immunomodulatory agents for cancer. Here to tell us more is CEO, Ian Walters. So Ian, if you want to run through the deck, it'd be great.



Ian Walters - Portage Biotech Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Matt. Thanks very much for having us today. For those of you who are not familiar with Portage, we are an immuno-oncology company, and we have four clinical-stage assets that I'll be telling you about shortly.



With these assets, they're really designed to be in robust clinical trials that will show human proof of concept, and we have multiple different catalysts within the next two years. This is being led by a team from BMS that helped develop the leading drugs in that area.



And we also have what we refer to as a cost-effective business