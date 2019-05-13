May 13, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Chris Prince - Priority Technology Holdings - General Counsel



Operator, are we live?



Operator



We are live.



Chris Prince - Priority Technology Holdings - General Counsel



Okay. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. With me today are Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority Technology Holdings, and Mike Vollkommer, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations, or similar matters which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors that are beyond the company's control including those risks and uncertainties described in the current report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on