May 13, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Chris Prince - Priority Technology Holdings - General Counsel
Operator, are we live?
Operator
We are live.
Chris Prince - Priority Technology Holdings - General Counsel
Okay. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. With me today are Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority Technology Holdings, and Mike Vollkommer, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations, or similar matters which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors that are beyond the company's control including those risks and uncertainties described in the current report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
Q1 2019 Priority Technology Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...