Jun 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Charles Priore - Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. I am Tom Priore, Chairman of the Board and CEO. We appreciate all of you joining us today for our annual meeting.



As you can see, the format of this year's meeting is different as we're conducting this meeting virtually. I think we are all now accustomed to working and meeting in a different environment. I know at Priority, we've been working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and I found that we have been as productive as ever.



While the meeting is virtual-only, we welcome questions from our stockholders. When we come to the Q&A portion, we will first give