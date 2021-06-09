Jun 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Priority Technologies Holdings, Inc. Annual Meeting. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Faupel. Thank you, and please go ahead.



David Faupel - Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. - CMO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority Technology Holdings; Mike Vollkommer, our Chief Financial Officer; and Brad Miller, our General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer.



Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We provide a detailed