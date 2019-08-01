Q2 2019 Pixelworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Pixelworks, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the call over to Pixelworks' Vice President and CFO, Mr. Steve Moore.



Steven L. Moore - Pixelworks, Inc. - VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. With me on today's call is Todd DeBonis, Pixelworks' President and CEO. The purpose of today's conference call is to supplement the information provided in our press release issued earlier today, announcing the Company's financial results for the second quarter 2019.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that various remarks we make on this call, including those about our projected future financial results, economic and market trends and our competitive position constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and all other statements made on this call that are not