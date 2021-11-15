Q3 2021 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Sam. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for the 3 months results ended September 30, 2021. While we continue to be encouraged by the expanding global distribution of vaccines and other medical developments as well as the positive impact in personal and commercial activities, we are concerned about the lagging