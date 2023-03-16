Mar 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter 2022. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Additionally, a live webcast of today's conference call and an accompanying presentation is available on Pyxis Tankers website, which is www.pyxistankers.com. Hosting the call is Mr. Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers; and Mr. Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer of the company. I would like to pass the floor to one of your speakers today, Mr. Eddie Valentis. Please go ahead, sir.
Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for results of the 3 months and year ended December 31, 2022. The Russian invasion of the Ukraine continues to take center stage, affecting global energy markets and resetting personal, economic and strategic priorities as well as global relationships and trade. Many countries within the OECD are
Q4 2022 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript
