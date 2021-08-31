Aug 31, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Paycor HCM, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Denyeau. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
Brian Denyeau - ICR, LLC - SVP
Good afternoon, and welcome to Paycor HCM's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on June 30. On the call with me today are Raul Villar, Paycor HCM's Chief Executive Officer; and Adam Ante, Paycor HCM's Chief Financial Officer.
Our full results can be found in our press release issued today, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call.
Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements regarding our financial results, products, customer demand, operations, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and
Q4 2021 Paycor HCM Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 31, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...