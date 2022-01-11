Paycor HCM Inc at Needham Growth Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 11, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT

Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hi, everyone. Good afternoon for most of us. Still good morning for a couple on the East Coast at least. Welcome to the 24th Annual Growth Conference here at Needham. My name is Scott Berg. I lead our enterprise software and SaaS research efforts here. Today with us, we have Paycor in the HCM software space. With us, we have the company's CEO, Raul Villar; and the company's CFO, Adam Ante. Welcome, gentlemen.



Raul Villar - Paycor HCM, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Scott.



Adam Brooks Ante - Paycor HCM, Inc. - CFO



Thanks.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystI guess for those that are less familiar with Paycor because you all are a new IPO, relatively new issue, how about a brief overview of the company?- Paycor HCM, Inc. - CEO, President & Director