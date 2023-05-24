May 24, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Mark Ronald Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



Okay. Good morning, everyone. I'm Mark Murphy, software analyst with JPMorgan. And it is a great pleasure to be here with the management team of Paycor. We have CEO, Raul Villar; as well as CFO, Adam Ante. Thank you so much for making the trip and being with us.



Raul Villar - Paycor HCM, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Yes, thanks, Mark.



Mark Ronald Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



Yes. Thanks very much. Maybe you could start with just giving us a very brief overview of Paycor and the markets that you operate in, and we'll go from there.



Raul Villar - Paycor HCM, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Yes. Paycor is a SaaS, cloud-based HCM provider. The focus is on the SMB segment. We were a founder-led for the first 29 years until 2019, when I came aboard. And we're really focused on accelerating our growth. And our value proposition is focused on empowering leaders to build