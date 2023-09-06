Paycor HCM Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT

Adam Brooks Ante - Paycor HCM, Inc. - CFO



(technical difficulty)



less terminations. You see it larger in some of the larger software companies, and I think those hit the headlines, but the majority of the U.S. is not those companies. It's SMB organizations. And so talent -- access to talent, managing your pipeline of talent. And then once you are able to onboard somebody, really then like being able to do performance management and one-on-ones and drive engagement through coaching and people management is what we would see be really successful over the last couple of years.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystOkay. And I guess, as we think about the pipeline today and the opportunities that have come in, has there been any change in the modules that you're seeing adopted or the mix of adjacent products that you're being able to pull in, based on kind of where things are in the market today?- Paycor HCM, Inc. - CFOYes. We