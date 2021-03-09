Mar 09, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad - PolyPid Ltd. - Executive VP & CFO



Balaji, we are live.



Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director



Thanks. Hi, good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing into the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, and this is same virtual one. So it's a pleasure to have PolyPidâs management kick start the specialty pharma track of our Global Healthcare Conference. And from PolyPid, we have Dikla Akselbrad, EVP and CFO.



With this we'll kickstart proceedings. The format will be around 10 minutes of presentation and 15 minutes of fireside Q&A. And with that, Dikla would like to start the presentation.



Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad - PolyPid Ltd. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Balaji, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for the opportunity to being in this track. Now the slide are on.



So PolyPid is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, running now 2 Phase III, first one is going to read out by the end of this year with the aim to show superiority