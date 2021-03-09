Mar 09, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad - PolyPid Ltd. - Executive VP & CFO
Balaji, we are live.
Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
Thanks. Hi, good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing into the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, and this is same virtual one. So it's a pleasure to have PolyPidâs management kick start the specialty pharma track of our Global Healthcare Conference. And from PolyPid, we have Dikla Akselbrad, EVP and CFO.
With this we'll kickstart proceedings. The format will be around 10 minutes of presentation and 15 minutes of fireside Q&A. And with that, Dikla would like to start the presentation.
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad - PolyPid Ltd. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Balaji, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for the opportunity to being in this track. Now the slide are on.
So PolyPid is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, running now 2 Phase III, first one is going to read out by the end of this year with the aim to show superiority
PolyPid Ltd at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 09, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...