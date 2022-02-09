Q4 2021 PolyPid Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the PolyPid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call is recorded. And I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Bob Yedid from LifeSci Advisors. Mr. Yedid, you may begin.



Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you all for participating in PolyPid's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call.



Joining me on the call today will be Amir Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer; and Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, the company released financial results for the 3 months and 12 months ended December 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is available in the Investors section of the company's website, www.polypid.com.



I'd like to remind you that on this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For example, management