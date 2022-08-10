Q2 2022 PolyPid Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the PolyPid Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) A reminder, this call is recorded.



And I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Bob Yedid from LifeSci Advisors. Mr. Yedid, you may begin.



Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you all for participating in PolyPid's second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today will be Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid; and Ori Warshavsky, Chief Operating Officer for PolyPid's U.S. Operations.



Earlier today, PolyPid released financial results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2022. The A copy of the press release is available in the Investors section on the company's website.



I'd like to remind you that on this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For example, management is making forward-looking statements when it discusses our ongoing clinical trials, our expectations regarding the timing