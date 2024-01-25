PayPal Holdings Inc First Look Keynote Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

James Alexander Chriss - PayPal Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to PayPal First Look. This is our exclusive preview of the most impactful innovations we're piloting and bringing to market this year, the innovations we believe will change commerce as we know it. At PayPal, we are on a mission to revolutionize commerce globally. PayPal handles transactions for nearly 400 million consumer accounts and 35 million merchants in more than 200 markets around the world. That's almost 25 billion transactions a year, about 1/4 of the world's more than $6 trillion in e-commerce each year.



But even more importantly, shoppers trust PayPal to power their payments. But now the world is experiencing its next breakthrough in technology, the age of AI, the potential for businesses to leverage insights to acquire more customers, the opportunity for shoppers to get deeply personalized experiences like never before. This is a great time for PayPal to do what it does best and revolutionize commerce again.



Today, I'm going to share with you 6 new innovations that we