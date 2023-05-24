Pyxis Oncology Inc To Acquire Apexigen Inc Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Lara S. Sullivan - Pyxis Oncology, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Lara Sullivan, and I'm the CEO of Pyxis Oncology. Thank you for joining us to discuss Pyxis Oncology's acquisition of Apexigen and the tremendous value we believe it can create for patients and investors. Joining me on today's call is Dr. Xiaodong Yang, Founder and CEO of Apexigen, and Pam Connealy, CFO and COO of Pyxis Oncology.



Next slide, please. Please note that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review these statements, which are available on our website.



Moving to Slide 2. I'm pleased to tell you why we are excited about our acquisition of Apexigen. This