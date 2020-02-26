Feb 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Papa John's Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Steven Coke, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning. Please go ahead.
Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - Interim Principal Financial & Accounting Officer and VP of IR & Strategy Planning
Thank you, Candice. Good morning. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Rob Lynch; and our CFO, Joe Smith. Rob and Joe will have comments about our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, both will be available for Q&A. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings
Q4 2019 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...