Q4 2019 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Papa John's Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Steven Coke, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning. Please go ahead.



Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - Interim Principal Financial & Accounting Officer and VP of IR & Strategy Planning



Thank you, Candice. Good morning. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Rob Lynch; and our CFO, Joe Smith. Rob and Joe will have comments about our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, both will be available for Q&A. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings