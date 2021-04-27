Apr 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Papa John's International, Inc. Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Today's meeting may include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the slide on your screen for important information that could cause actual results to differ from those forward-looking statements.



I would now like to introduce the first presenter and Chairperson, Jeffrey Smith.



Jeffrey Chad Smith - Papa John's International - Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Jeff Smith, Chair of the Board of Papa John's and Chair of this annual meeting.



I want to start off by saying that I hope everyone in attendance is safe and healthy. I want to take a moment to express our profound gratitude once again to those who work tirelessly on the front lines of the pandemic to keep us safe and healthy. They include team members and franchisees who kept our restaurants open and operating safely, enabling Papa John's to continue serving our communities at a crucial time. We continue to