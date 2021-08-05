Q2 2021 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - Senior VP of Financial Operations, Accounting & Reporting



Thank you. Good morning, everyone.



Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Rob Lynch; and our CFO, Ann Gugino. Rob and Ann will comment on our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, both will be available for Q&A.



Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in