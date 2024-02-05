Q3 2024 CL Educate Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Arjun Wadhwa - CL Educate Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



I'm the CFO of CL Educate, and I'll be your host once again today. Once again, I would like to welcome you to our homegrown Metaverse platform called VOSMOS. This is now the eighth consecutive time that we've been using VOSMOS for our analyst calls, and it continues to have amazing validation across industries. People from the Prime Minister of our country to heads of state, to heads of corporations have now used it over the last couple of years, and it continues to grow from strength to strength.



This analyst call, as always, will be recorded, transcribed, and made available in the investor zone on our website within the next 24 to 48 hours. Should you have any questions during the call, please just type them out in the box on the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. We'll take them up at the end of the session.



Joining me on this call today are Mr. Satya Narayanan, he's the Chairman of CL Educate; and Mr. Nikhil Mahajan, he's our Executive Director and Group CEO of our Enterprise business.



I'd like to start this