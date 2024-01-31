Jan 31, 2024 / 09:45PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualcomm First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, January 31, 2024. Playback number for today's call is (877) 660-6853. International callers, please dial (201) 612-7415. The playback reservation number is 13743224.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan - QUALCOMM Incorporated - Vice President of Investor Relations
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will include prepared remarks by Cristiano Amon and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Alex Rogers will join the question-and-answer session. You can access our earnings release and slide presentation that accompany this call on our Investor Relations website. In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com, and a replay will be available on our website later today.
During the
Q1 2024 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2024 / 09:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...