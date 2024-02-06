Co-President ICS Douglas Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc is a global fintech company that provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. The company's services include investor communications, securities processing, and data and analytics solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,596 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 24 insider sells for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc were trading at $199, giving the company a market cap of $23.443 billion. The price-earnings ratio at the time was 34.68, which is above the industry median of 26.68 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio, based on a GuruFocus Value of $187.27, was 1.06, indicating that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc was Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

