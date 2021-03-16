Q4 2020 360 DigiTech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 360 DigiTech Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Please also note that today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Mandy Dong, IR Director. Please go ahead, Mandy.



Mandy Dong - 360 DigiTech, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today and can be found on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO and Director; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO and Director; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.



Before we begin the prepared remarks, I'd like to remind you of the company's safe harbor statement. Except for historical information, the material discussed here may contain forward-looking statements based on our current trends, estimates and projections. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution that a number of