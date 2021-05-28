Q1 2021 360 DigiTech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 360 DigiTech First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



Mandy Dong - 360 DigiTech, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today and can be found on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO and Director; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO and Director; Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.



Before we begin the prepared remarks, I'd like to remind you of the company's safe harbor statement. Except for historical information, the material discussed here may contain forward-looking statements based on current plans, estimates and projections. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainty. We caution that a number of important factors could cause actual