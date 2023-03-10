Q4 2022 360 DigiTech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 360 DigiTech Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Karen Ji, Senior Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Karen.



Karen Ji - 360 DigiTech, Inc. - Senior Director of Capital Markets



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to 360 DigiTech's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.



Before we start, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a