Q1 2023 Qifu Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Qifu Technology's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Karen Ji, Senior Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Karen.



Karen Ji - Qifu Technology, Inc. - Senior Director of Capital Markets



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qifu Technology's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.



Before we start, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statements in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions on certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of the non-GAAP