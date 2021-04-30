Q4 2020 Quhuo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Quhuo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host for today's conference call, Annia Sun, Investor Relations Director of Quhuo. Please go ahead.



Annia Sun -



Thank you. Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Quhuo Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The conference -- the company's results were released earlier today and which are available on our IR website.



On the call today are Leslie Yu, Chairman and CEO; Co-Founder, Barry Bank; and the CFO, Sandra Ji. Leslie will review business operations and company highlights followed by Sandra Ji, who will discuss financials and guidance.



They will be both available to answer your questions during the Q&A session afterwards. Before we begin, I would like to remind you this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of Private