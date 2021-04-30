Apr 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Quhuo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host for today's conference call, Annia Sun, Investor Relations Director of Quhuo. Please go ahead.
Annia Sun -
Thank you. Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Quhuo Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The conference -- the company's results were released earlier today and which are available on our IR website.
On the call today are Leslie Yu, Chairman and CEO; Co-Founder, Barry Bank; and the CFO, Sandra Ji. Leslie will review business operations and company highlights followed by Sandra Ji, who will discuss financials and guidance.
They will be both available to answer your questions during the Q&A session afterwards. Before we begin, I would like to remind you this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of Private
Q4 2020 Quhuo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...