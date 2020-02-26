Q1 2020 Protech Home Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Gregory J. Crawford - Protech Home Medical Corp. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today on the call. My name is Greg Crawford, and I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Protech Home Medical. Joining me today is Hardik Mehta, our Chief Financial Officer.



On this call, I would like to outline our core business, review our progress with a focus on the last quarter and provide you with our updated outlook for 2020. I hope we will leave you with the resounding impression that Protech is in a strong position in respect of our financial performance, our operations, our balance sheet and the organic and acquisition revenue opportunities we