Jun 21, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Dave Mossberg - Three Part Advisors - Moderator



Well, everyone. It's Dave Mossberg from Three Part Advisors, and I want to welcome everyone to our East Coast IDEAS Conference. Our next session will be with Quipt Home Medical Corp. Trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol QIPT. It's a good business and it's the first time they've done one of events. I'm really happy to have them here. And from the company, we have the CEO and Chairman, Greg Crawford. And with that, I'll turn it over to Greg.



Greg Crawford - Quipt Home Medical Corp. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you. I appreciate that introduction, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. I'm Greg Crawford. I'm the Chairman and Chief Executor of Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical provides primarily respiratory devices to patients in their home. Today, Quipt sits at about $230 million of run rate total revenue and $52 million worth of run rate adjusted EBITDA. We complete over 690,000-plus annual deliveries to over 270,000 patient lives through over 30,000 referring physicians. We're currently