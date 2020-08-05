Q1 2021 Quantum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Quantum Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Rob Fink. Sir, the floor is yours.



Rob Fink;FNK IR;Managing Partner -



Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to the call. Hosting on the call today remotely are Quantum's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Lerner; and CFO, Mike Dodson.



Please be aware that some of the comments made during our call may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed forward looking. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any projection of revenue, margin, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flows and other financial items as well as anticipated impact COVID-19 and Quantum's financial results.



Any statements concerning the expected development, performance