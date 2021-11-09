Quantum Corp Analyst & Investor Day Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Brian E. Cabrera - Quantum Corporation - Senior VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Secretary
(presentation)
Brian E. Cabrera - Quantum Corporation - Senior VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Secretary
Hi, I'm Brian Cabrera, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Quantum Corporation. This presentation contains forward-looking statements about the company's plans, strategies and prospects, including capital structure and go-to-market strategies as well as the company's future operating results and financial position.
These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the company as of the date of this presentation and are based on management's current views and assumptions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks include changes in market demand and the competition we face, market acceptance of new products and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, including
