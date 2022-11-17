Quantum Corp Analyst Day Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Brian E. Cabrera - Quantum Corporation - Senior VP, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer and Secretary



Welcome to our 2022 Quantum Investor Day. My name is Brian Cabrera, and I'm the Chief Administrative Officer here at Quantum Corporation. Our presentation today contains forward-looking statements about the company's plans, strategies, and prospects, including capital structure and go-to-market strategies. We will also describe the company's future operating results, financial position.



These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the company as of the date of this presentation and are based on management's current views and assumptions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.



Welcome to our 2022 Quantum Investor Day. My name is Brian Cabrera, and I'm the Chief Administrative Officer here at Quantum Corporation. Our presentation today contains forward-looking statements about the company's plans, strategies, and prospects, including capital