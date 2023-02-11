Feb 11, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
Ram Palanki - REGENXBIO Inc. - Senior VP of Commercial Strategy & Operations
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on a weekend. I am Ram Palanki, Executive Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations at REGENXBIO. Earlier this morning, Dr. Charlie Wykoff from the Retina Consultants of Texas presented the interim data from our Phase II bridging study of onetime RGX-314 for wet AMD using subretinal delivery. These slides are available on our website on the Publications page at www.regenxbio.com.
They're joining from remote locations today, Steve Pakola, our Chief Medical Officer from New York. He will provide a quick overview of the bridging study. He will then be joined by the bridging study investigator Dr. Charlie Wykoff from Texas and Independent Retina Expert, Dr. Peter Kaiser from the Cleveland Clinic. Steve will lead the discussion about the data with these retina surgeons. And at the end, we will have some time for questions and answers. Steve?
Stephen Pakola -
Regenxbio Inc To Discuss Interim Data Update Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...