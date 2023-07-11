Regenxbio Inc to Host Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Jul 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Kenneth T. Mills - REGENXBIO Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Welcome to our REGENXBIO Virtual Investor Day event. I am Ken Mills, CEO of REGENXBIO. I'm pleased to introduce our agenda and make some opening remarks. For this event, we have a program to provide an update on the company's pipeline with a focus on programs with expected interim clinical trial data to present in the second half of 2023.



Among other things today, we'll introduce some new interim safety data from our AAVIATE and ALTITUDE clinical trials, a new pipeline program for the treatment of Duchenne and some specific guidance about additional interim trial updates later this year. We're also pleased to be introduced by 3 external experts who are leaders in the fields of Duchenne research and retinal disease. Professor Dickson and Dr. Kaiser and Sheth will enjoy, engage with management in a discussion, each program review and participate in our live Q&A session at the end of the program. I'm grateful for George, Peter and Veeral to join us today.



(Operator Instructions) Today's event will include forward-looking