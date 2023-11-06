Regenxbio Inc Interim Data Update Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Kenneth T. Mills - REGENXBIO Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone, to our American Academy of Ophthalmology or AAO event update. I'm Ken Mills, CEO of REGENXBIO, and I'm pleased to introduce our agenda and make some opening remarks. This event is designed to review and discuss the new interim data from our ALTITUDE clinical trial ofÃ ABBV-RGX-314,Ã henceforthÃ referred to as 314 for diabetic retinopathy or DR using one-time in-office suprachoroidal delivery. The slides for this presentation are available on the webcast and