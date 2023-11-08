Q3 2023 Regenxbio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to REGENXBIO's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Patrick Christmas, Chief Legal Officer. Please go ahead.



Patrick J. Christmas - REGENXBIO Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this afternoon, REGENXBIO released financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2023. The press release is available on our website at www.regenxbio.com.



Today's conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook, in addition to regulatory and product development plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted and can be identified by words such as expect, plan, will, may,