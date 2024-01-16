Regenxbio Inc Interim Data Update Transcript

Jan 16, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Ken Mills REGENXBIO Inc.-President&CEO



Welcome, everyone, to our Hawaiian Eye and Retina event. I am Ken Mills, CEO of REGENXBIO, and I'm pleased to introduce our agenda and make some opening remarks.



In November, REGENXBIO announced the pipeline prioritization and corporate restructuring plan that will enable us to focus our capabilities and resources on large commercial opportunities where our product candidates are differentiated, can be expedited, and support meaningful value generation soon and for the long term. Our highest priority programs are ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of retinal