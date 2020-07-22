Jul 22, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Resources Connection, Inc. conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to your host today, Ms. Alice Washington, General Counsel of Resources Connection. Ms. Washington, you may now begin.
Alice J. Washington - Resources Connection, Inc. - General Counsel
Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating on this call. Joining me here today are Kate Duchene, our Chief Executive Officer; Tim Brackney, our Chief Operating Officer; and Jennifer Ryu, our Chief Financial Officer.
During this call, we will be commenting on our results for the fourth quarter ended May 30, 2020. By now, you should have a copy of today's press release. If you need a copy and are unable to access it on our website, please call Shannon McPhee at (714) 430-6363.
During this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of
Q4 2020 Resources Connection Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...