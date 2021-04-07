Q3 2021 Resources Connection Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 07, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Resources Connection, Inc. conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to remind everyone that management will be commenting on results for the third quarter ended February 27, 2021. They will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the press release issued today. Today's press release can be viewed in the Investor Relations section of RGP's website and was also filed today with the SEC.



Also during this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding plans, initiatives and strategies and the anticipated financial performance of the company. Such statements are predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. Please see RGP's report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 30, 2020, for a discussion of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's business, results of operations and