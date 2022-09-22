Sep 22, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



This meeting is being recorded.



Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Company, LLC - Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. It is now 1:45 PM here on the East Coast and we're ready to begin. My name is Marc Riddick, a senior analyst with Sidoti & Company. And on behalf of the company, I want to thank you for joining us at the September Virtual Small Cap Conference.



Our next presenting company is Resources Connection, Inc.; ticker, RGP. It's a buy-rated name with a $28 price target. Joining us today is Kate Duchene, President and CEO; and Jenny Ryu, Chief Financial Officer. (Conference Instructions)



And with that, I can turn the floor over to Resources Connection. Good afternoon.



Kate Duchene - Resources Connection, Inc. - President & CEO



Good afternoon, Marc, and thank you for hosting us. And thank you for Sidoti for putting on this conference. We're happy to be here and share more about our business. I also want to remind everyone that we report earnings next on October 5. So if you