Q3 2023 Resources Connection Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Resources Connection, Inc. conference call.



(Operator Instructions)



Joining from management are Kate Duchene, Chief Executive Officer; Tim Brackney, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jennifer Ryu, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to remind everyone that management will be commenting on results for the third quarter ending February 25, 2023. They will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release issued today. Today's press release can be viewed in the Investor Relations section of RGP's website and also filed today with the SEC.



Also during this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding plans, initiatives and strategies and anticipated financial performance of the company. Such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Please see the