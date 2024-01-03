Q2 2024 Resources Connection Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 03, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Resources Connection, Inc. conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to remind everyone that management will be commenting on results for the second quarter ended November 25, 2023. They will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release issued today.



Today's press release can be viewed in the Investor Relations section of RGP's website and filed today with the SEC. Also during this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding plans, initiatives, and strategies, and the anticipated financial performance of the company. Such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Please see risk factors section in RGP's report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 27, 2023 for a discussion of risk, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the company's business results of operation