Q1 2020 Regis Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

I'll now turn the conference call over to Kersten Zupfer, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.



Kersten Delores Zupfer - Regis Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Cassidy. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us.



On the call with me today, we have Hugh Sawyer, our Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Lacko, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Eric Bakken, President of our Franchise segment; and Amanda Rusin, our General Counsel.



Before turning the call over to Hugh, there are a few housekeeping items to address. First, today's earnings release and conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private